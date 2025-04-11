Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray's additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.
Gray Media is a group of inspired innovators and thought leaders in the television industry. We are business leaders in our local economies and servant leaders in our communities. In a new digital-centric arena, our leadership team featured here provides the support and vision that empowers each member of our company to navigate industry shifts as well as grow, thrive and deliver positive impact to those around us.
First Free, Over-The-Air MBA Playoff Game Scheduled to Air this Sunday ATLANTA, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media and the Military Basketball Association today announced a broadcast partnership to air select MBA playoff games and other content on Gray’s local television stations and...
Gray Media is an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better. This is a place for dedicated, ambitious team players who pursue meaningful news stories. We support local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. By ensuring that our talent has the independence to tell the stories that matter most, we are fostering a team of empowered newsroom leaders who are truly engaging and connecting with communities.